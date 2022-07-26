Emfo LLC Buys New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

