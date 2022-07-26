Emfo LLC Has $149,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Emfo LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.67.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.81. 2,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,861. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.70 and a 200-day moving average of $265.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.