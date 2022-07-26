Emfo LLC Purchases 765 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Emfo LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $79.63. 126,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

