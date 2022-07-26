Emfo LLC Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,500. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

