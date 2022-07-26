Emfo LLC Sells 697 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Emfo LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 458,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,691. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

