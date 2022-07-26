Emfo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Emfo LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 348,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 69.6% during the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 205,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,679,794. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

