Enbridge Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$56.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,260. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.11.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

