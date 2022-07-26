Enbridge Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.
Enbridge Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$56.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,260. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
