Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 354,224 shares.The stock last traded at $1.23 and had previously closed at $1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enel Chile Dividend Announcement

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 706,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

