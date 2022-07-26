Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,627 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 139,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 120,882 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 707,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 349,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383,614. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

