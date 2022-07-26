Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,372 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $325,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VV stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.41.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

