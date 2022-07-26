Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $181,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

Shares of WMT opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

