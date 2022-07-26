Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3,652.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.18% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $231,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $315.42 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.14.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.