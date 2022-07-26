Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $187.32 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $187,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

