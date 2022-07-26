Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $213 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,630 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $213,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 221,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $447.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

