Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $274.38 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,026 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Zoetis worth $274,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.88.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,535. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.