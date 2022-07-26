Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $284.88 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,981,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,592 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 40.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $284,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

