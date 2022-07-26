Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Chubb worth $250,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

CB opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $164.13 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

