Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 170,924 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $208,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 43,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 210,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 79,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

