Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $224,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $805.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $712.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $850.78.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

