Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of S&P Global worth $310,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $354.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

