Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 933,717 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 933,717 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Starbucks worth $257,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

