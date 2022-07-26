EOS Force (EOSC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $3.94 million and $152,550.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00096443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00239401 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00040559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008059 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

