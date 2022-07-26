EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 26,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,016,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EQRx during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.