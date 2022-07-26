Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.54. 1,065,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,284. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 18.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

