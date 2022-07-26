Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Lowered to €38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
EBKDY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
EBKDY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.47. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
