Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.34%.
Esquire Financial Stock Performance
Shares of ESQ stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.08.
Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial
About Esquire Financial
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
