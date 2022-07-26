Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.34%.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

About Esquire Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

