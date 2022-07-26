Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $170,189.15 and approximately $574.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

