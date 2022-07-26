EUNO (EUNO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,146.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $1,146.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00228087 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,604,181,811 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

