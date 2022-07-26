Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

