Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0301 on Exchanges

Evedo (EVED) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Evedo has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $442,323.90 and approximately $46,269.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.37 or 0.99997123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003663 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.