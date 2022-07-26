Evercore ISI Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $38.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of UAL opened at $36.34 on Friday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

