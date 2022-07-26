Evercore ISI Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $120.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $11.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 407,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. The company has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.