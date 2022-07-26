Evolution Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of WMT traded down $11.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.65. 683,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.93. The company has a market capitalization of $330.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.10.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

