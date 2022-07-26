Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 26,700.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after buying an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SCHX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
