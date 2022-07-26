Evolution Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,549,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,192,000 after acquiring an additional 277,766 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 62,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 72,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. 223,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,679,794. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

