Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Neutral

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDELY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($69.39) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($61.22) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

