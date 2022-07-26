Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Exeedme (XED) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $333,297.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

