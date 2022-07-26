Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

EXE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.41. 14,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.48.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$305.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

