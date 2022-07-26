F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.26.

Shares of F5 stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,239. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average of $185.69. F5 has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5 will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

