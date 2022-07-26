F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.26.
F5 Price Performance
Shares of F5 stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,239. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average of $185.69. F5 has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at F5
In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
