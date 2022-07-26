F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $154.41, but opened at $165.50. F5 shares last traded at $159.33, with a volume of 23,005 shares trading hands.

The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.01.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

