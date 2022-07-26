Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $429.77 and last traded at $429.77. Approximately 2,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 135,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

