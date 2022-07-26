Falcon Project (FNT) Market Cap Hits $390,581.40

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $390,581.40 and $57.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001927 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000308 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.
Buying and Selling Falcon Project
