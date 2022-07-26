FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Down 17.4%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 17.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.95. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.