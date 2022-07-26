Falconswap (FSW) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Falconswap (FSW) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $454,079.96 and $54,591.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,212.17 or 1.00001233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

FSW is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

