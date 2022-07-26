Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 7.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 78,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,198,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Farfetch Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

