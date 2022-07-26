Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 1.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

