Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Reduced by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

