FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $2,765,687.70 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FedEx Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,842. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $288.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average of $222.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.