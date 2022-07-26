FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in FedEx by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,792 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.93.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

