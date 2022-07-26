Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target Cut to €33.00

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

